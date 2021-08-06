Laois Camogie team named for winner takes all championship clash

Laois camogie are facing into an all or nothing Intermediate championship clash on Saturday as their championship hopes hang on the line. After a defeat to Derry in the opening round and a superb victory over Tipperary last weekend, John Desmond's charges go into the game against Kerry knowing that if they avoid defeat, they will advance to the All Ireland quarter final for the second year in a row.

Laois made the semi finals last year before falling to Antrim and beat Kerry in a pulsating quarter final victory but all that will count for nothing as they bid to once again progress past the group stages.

Manager John Desmond has named his side for the clash with two changes to the starting 15 that defeated Tipperary last Saturday.

One of the changes is an enforced change with regular goalkeeper Aedin Lowry on the injured list with her place going to Niamh Coss. The other change sees Cathy Galbraith recalled to the starting line up at the expense of Aisling O'Dea.

The game takes place on Saturday at The Harps GAA club in Durrow at 5pm and the maths for Laois are simple. Win or draw and they are through while a defeat will bring the curtain down on their 2021 Intermediate championship campaign.

The team in full is as follows;

Niamh Coss; Sarah Fleming, Roisin Kilmartin, Katie Dunican; Karla Whelan, Clodagh Tynan, Sarah Creagh; Jessie Quinlan, Laura Finlay; Aimee Collier, Alison McEvoy, Cathy Galbraith; Sarah Cuddy, Grainne Hyland, Alice Walsh.

Subs: Roisin Dowling, Rachel Bergin, Aisling O’Dea, Liaden C-Fennell, Grainne O’Reilly, Luisne Delaney, Enya Carroll, Jade Bergin, Ellen Meagher, Meabh Deegan.