History made as Laois Cricket club land first T20 title in over two decades

Laois cricket club have claimed their first T20 title in over two decades after a devastating display against Castleknock saw them cruise to the title.
With Castleknock posting a low score of 72 runs, thanks in no small part to the bowling of Kamram Sabrie, Laois had them where they wanted them and made no mistake in comfortably overtaking their run total.
With Ben Shoare to the fore, the club who are based in Stradbally, easily reached the 73 runs total as Castleknock had no answer to the Laois club.
