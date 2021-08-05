06/08/2021

Search our Archive

History made as Laois Cricket club land first T20 title in over two decades

History made as Laois Cricket club land first T20 title in over two decades

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois cricket club have claimed their first T20 title in over two decades after a devastating display against Castleknock saw them cruise to the title.

With Castleknock posting a low score of 72 runs, thanks in no small part to the bowling of Kamram Sabrie, Laois had them where they wanted them and made no mistake in comfortably overtaking their run total.

With Ben Shoare to the fore, the club who are based in Stradbally, easily reached the 73 runs total as Castleknock had no answer to the Laois club.

World renowned cricketer visits Laois cricket club

Laois Cricket club launch new Women's cricket initiative

O'Moore Park capped at 500 spectators as scramble for 2020 football semi final tickets heats up

Clubs reporting demand over supply

DOWN MEMORY LANE: Do you recognise anyone in this classic collection from our Sporting vault?

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group