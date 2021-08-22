Senior over Junior as rampant Ballyfin cruise to 3A football league title

LAOIS DIVISION 3A FOOTBALL LEAGUE FINAL

This Division 3A final was always going to be a bit of a mismatch, and that’s exactly how it played out in the Laois Centre of Excellence. Ballyfin’s Senior side, who competed in the Senior football semi-final only two weeks ago, handsomely defeated Killeshin’s second team who will now focus their attention on the Junior ‘A’ Championship.

Ballyfin 2-14

Killeshin 0-4

Ballyfin were on the scoreboard first in Portlaoise, with James Finn, who received a red card in that semi-final loss to Portarlington two weeks back, firing over the bar. Killeshin replied well and had their best period of the match, with full-forward Cathal Brennan knocking over a free, before Paddy Doyle Killeshin’s only score from play over the course of the match.

James Finn levelled proceedings with an absolutely sublime outside of the boot score, and two converted Sean Moore meant Ballyfin held a 0-4 to 0-2 lead at the end of the first water break. Killian Fitzpatrick’s side will not be pleased with their shooting during this period though, as they left a number of shots short into Killeshin keeper Sean Dollard’s hands.

Sean Moore placed over another free after the water break, and then Moore manoeuvred his way inside with a lovely dummy to land a score form play. Ballyfin struck for their first goal shortly afterwards, with good play between James Finn and Eanna Lyons resulting in Finn firing a rocket of a shot into the bottom left corner of the net.

Not long after the first one went in had Ballyfin fired in goal number two. James Moore’s shot was well short, but Aidan Keenaghan intercepted Ger Kelly’s pass coming out of defence and calmly slotted the ball into the net once more.

The lively Jack Priestley landed the last score of the half for Ballyfin with a point from play, as held a comfortable lead of 2-7 to 0-2 at the half-time interval.

Ballyfin continued where they left off after the break, with Sean Moore’s movement inside proving too tough to handle for the Killeshin defenders. Moore drew a number of frees at the start of the second half and converted every single one of them.

After three points from Moore, Jack Priestley placed over his second point following a strong burst of pace up the right-hand side of the pitch. Killeshin finally returned to the scoreboard after 39 minutes of play without a score, with Cathal Brennan putting over his second free.

Sean Moore picked off another score from a free before referee John Flynn whistled for the second water break, and both sides unloaded their subs bench with the game already finished as a contest.

The next ten to fifteen minutes after the water break concluded were largely uneventful. Ballyfin corner-back Jack Cleary did play a nice ball into half-time substitute Louis Duff, but Duff blazed his effort over the bar when the goal was gaping.

Cathal Brennan kicked Killeshin’s fourth and final point over the bar, before James Moore landed a lovely outside of the boot effort between the posts to cap off Ballyfin’s league glory.



BALLYFIN

Scorers: Sean Moore 0-8 (0-7 frees), James Finn 1-2, Aidan Keenaghan 1-0, Jack Priestley 0-2, James Moore and Louis Duff 0-1 each

Team: Eoin Connolly; George Lanham, David Connolly, Jack Cleary; Ciaran Fennelly, Ciarán Fingleton, Darragh Connolly; James Finn, Max Connolly; Eanna Lyons, James Moore, Aidan Keenaghan; Seán Moore, Ricky Quillanan, Jack Priestley. Subs: Enda Griffin for Fennelly (HT), Louis Duff for Quillanan (HT), Nick Cosgrave for David Connolly (42 mins), Liam Dunne for Lanham (46 mins), Shane Conroy for Fingleton (54 mins)

KILLESHIN

Scorers: Cathal Brennan 0-3 frees, Paddy Doyle 0-1

Team: Sean Dollard; Brendan McDonald, Keenan Galligan, Darragh McDonald; Lee Dunne, Simon Attride, Ger Kelly; Gavin Deering, James Davis; Pauric Bolton, Paddy Doyle, Colin Dunne; Kaelum Hand, Cathal Brennan, Paddy Walsh. Subs: Conor Heffernan for McDonald (15 mins), Alan Brennan for Kelly (HT), Brian Lowry for Deering (40 mins), David Mahon for Dunne (48 mins), Adam Brennan for Walsh (52 mins), Eoin Fitzpatrick for Bolton (56 mins), Leeson Hughes for Hand (58 mins)

