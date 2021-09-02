Previews and predictions as Senior football championship kicks off in Laois

Courtwood v Portlaoise - Thursday Sptember 2nd, O'Moore Park 7.45pm

The championship kicks off on Thursday with Portlaoise and Courtwood. The Portlaoise men will go in as favourites but with Eddie Kinsella back in charge of Courtwood and a nice sprinkling of talent on board, they could be ready to make the step up.Portlaoise would have been hurt badly with their limp 2020 campaign and had a good league campaign getting to the final only to be beaten by County champions – Portarlington.

Verdict: Portlaoise

Emo v O'Dempsey's – Friday September 3rd, O'Moore Park 7.45

One of the standout games of the round. On paper, there doesn't look to be much between the sides and although league form comes with a health warning, Emo did fare a lot better in the championship build up.

Both sides have reported a clean bill of health aside from a few niggles and this is a game that you would expect to still in the melting pot in the closing stages.

Emo have the advantage of having played a 2020 semi final a earlier in August and might be that bit sharper but O'Dempsey's are a seasoned bunch and will be ready for the battle.

Verdict: Emo

Ballyfin v Portarlington – Saturday September 4th, O'Moore Park 3pm

These sides met in the 2020 semi finals a few weeks ago and it was a convincing win for Portarlington. Can Ballyfin close the gap in such a short window? Both are champions of their respective leagues with Port claiming the Division one title and Ballyfin winning the Division three league, something you would have expected them to do.

A straight red card to James Finn in that semi final a few weeks back means he misses the game and that makes Ballyfin's assignment all the tougher.

Verdict: Portarlington.

The Heath v Graigucullen – Saturday September 4th, O'Moore Park 5pm

Another massive battle in store and one where you wouldn't be surprised if either won it. Graigue were disappointing in their County final loss to Portarlington when only full back Mark Timmons scored from play but with such a short turnaround, it could benefit them as they look to put things right.

The Heath have had their injury worries in recent weeks including Captain Denis Booth but they looked to have cleared up and will fancy their chances of causing a mini upset.

Both strong defensively, it will be all about who can have that extra bit of class up front.

Verdict: Draw

Ballyroan Abbey v Killeshin - Saturday September 4th, O'Moore Park 7pm

Ballyroan-Abbey are one the sides who will be looking to move up from the chasing pack and be a real contender.

They have made hay at underage level in recent years but also have a strong cohort of more experienced players to call on.

Killeshin look to riddled with injuries with David McDermott, Evan Lowry, Eoin Lowry, Shane Bolger, Michael Doran, Conor Heffernan, Owen Scully all on the treatment table while Adam Deering is suspended for the game also.

Having a fit and on form Diarmuid Whelan will be key for Ballyroan especially if they are to move up the ladder in 2021.

Verdict: Ballyroan-Abbey

Rosenallis v Ballylinan – Sunday September 5th, O'Moore Park 2pm

Another tight, 50/50 game with little likely to separate them. Ballylinan showed last year that they can mix it with the best in the County while Rosenallis did well to cement their senior status after promotion the year before.

The Fennell's and John O'Loughlin are big players for Rosenallis while Gary Walsh and Alan Farrell will look to set the tone for the Ballylinan men.

Verdict: Ballylinan

Stradbally v Arles Killeen - Sunday September 5th, O'Moore Park 4pm

Two teams that survived in last year's championship rather than impressed in but a year brings a new challenge and can either of these get back near the top of the pile?

Colm Begley is still an integral part of the Stradbally setup while Eoin Buggie is Captain this year and will look to lead from the front following his Inter County experience earlier this year.

The Kingston brothers are still the main men for Killeen and how Stradbally deal with Donie and Paul will have a big part to play in the outcome of the game.

Stradbally might just have that greater all round scoring threat and can come through.

Verdict: Stradbally

Clonaslee v St Joseph's - Sunday September 5th, O'Moore Park 6pm

Clonaslee make the step up to the Senior ranks following their impressive win over Crettyard in last year's Intermediate final and will be keen to firstly maintain their senior status but also to progress in the championship and strike while the iron is hot.

Laois keeper Niall Corbet is likely to feature out the field and is an accurate forward and the newly promoted men will prove a tough nut to crack.

St Joseph's have been a solid senior team in recent years and with Michael Dempsey at the helm, they will be well prepared. James Kelly is an excellent defender while they have a lot of pace all over the field.

Another close one expected.

Verdict: St Joseph's