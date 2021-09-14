Search

14/09/2021

Bookies give odds on former Laois managers getting Kerry football job

Conor Ganly

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Two former Laois Gaelic football managers are among the those listed by the bookies as potential Kerry managers.

With a Kerry GAA sub-committee set to confirm the manager, bookmaker Paddy Power have released odds on who will be crowned the take the job. Outgoing manager Peter Keane has to reapply.

John Sugrue, who has coached the Kerry U-20s and Laois seniors, is priced at 8/1. The Laois-based physio is still involved with Laois GAA and served a successful stint when he was over the senior footballers.

Not as successful in the midlands was Mike Quirke who stepped down as Laois manager when Laois departed the 2021 Championship. The former Kerry footballer is a 16/1 shot.

The full odds are as follows:

Jack O’Connor                 5/4

Eamon Fitzmaurice         5/1

Seamus Moynihan          6/1

Peter Keane                     7/1

John Sugrue                     8/1

Donie Buckley                 14/1

Michael Quirke                16/1

John Evans                        20/1

Maurice Fitzgerald          20/1

Paul Kinnerk                     20/1

Paul Galvin                       33/1

Colm Cooper                    50/1

Pat Spillane                      100/1

Joe Brolly                          500/1

