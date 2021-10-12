Search

12/10/2021

All this weeks Laois GAA fixtures as Senior quarter finals and Ladies semi finals the pick of the action

Laois GAA Fixtures.

Tuesday 12 October

LOETB Pitch 3:“ENVA” U15 Football Divisional League Rd 2 @ 18:30 & 19:45

Thursday 14 October

LOETB Pitch 3: “ENVA” U15 Hurling Divisional League Finals @ 18:30 and 19:45

Friday 15 October

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Relegation Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Ballylinan v The Heath

Saturday 16 October

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:30 Graiguecullen v Emo
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 Portarlington v Stradbally

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Quarter Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Rathleague 15:30 Portlaoise v Barrowhouse
Ballyroan 15:30 Ballyroan Abbey v Portarlington or The Harps
Tony Byrne Park 15:30 St Joseph’s v Killeshin
Annanough 15:30 Annanough v Kilcavan

LOETB CoE: “ENVA” U14 Hurling Divisional League Rd 3 @ 13:30

Sunday 17 October

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:30 Ballyroan Abbey v Courtwood
MW Hire O’Moore Park 16:00 O’Dempsey’s v Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Semi Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Annanough 12:30 Mountmellick v Timahoe
Stradbally 12:30 Park Ratheniska v Arles Kilcruise

LADIES FOOTBALL FIXTURES

Tuesday 12th of October

Under 16 C/ship S/F
Group A
Timahoe v Sarsfields
Ballyroan v St.Conleths


Group B
St.Josephs v Graiguecullen
Park/Ratheniska v Mountrath


Thursday 14th of October

Minor C/ship Round 5
Group A
Sarsfields v Graiguecullen
Ballyroan v St.Conleths


Group B
Ballyfin v Park/Ratheniska
St.Brigids v Portlaoise


Group C-Round 3
St.Jospehs v The Heath


Friday 15th of October

Under 14 C/ship Round
Group A
Portlaoise v Ballyroan
Graiguecullen v Timahoe
Sarsfields v St.Brigids


Group B
Killeshin v St.Conleths
Ballyfin v Mountrath


Group C
Pool 1
St.Paul’s v Sarsfields
The Heath v Ballyroan


Pool 2
St.Josephs v Park/Ratheniska
Portlaoise v St.Conleths


Sunday 17th of October

Adult C/ship Senior Semi-Finals
Portlaoise v Sarsfields @2:30pm
St.Conleths v St.Brigids @6:30pm
Relegation Play/Off- Shanahoe v Timahoe @5pm(venue to be confirmed)


Intermediate-Round 5
Park/Ratheniska v CSM @3pm
Graiguecullen v Ballyroan @5pm


Junior-Round 5 @12pm
The Heath v Portlaoise
Ballyfin v Killeshin

Sarsfields kick into gear to set up semi final clash with champions Portlaoise

LAOIS LADIES SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER FINAL

Laois GAA chief calls for patience as Laois legend joins new look Senior football management team

"They will be working to re-build our County fortunes and in line with that will need time to develop a squad that will bring silverware back to Laois" - Peter O'Neill

Youthful Abbeyleix St Lazarian’s book Junior ‘A’ hurling final date with Ballypickas

LAOIS JUNIOR 'A' HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI FINAL

