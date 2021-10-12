All this weeks Laois GAA fixtures as Senior quarter finals and Ladies semi finals the pick of the action

Laois GAA Fixtures.
Tuesday 12 October
LOETB Pitch 3:“ENVA” U15 Football Divisional League Rd 2 @ 18:30 & 19:45
Thursday 14 October
LOETB Pitch 3: “ENVA” U15 Hurling Divisional League Finals @ 18:30 and 19:45
Friday 15 October
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Relegation Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Ballylinan v The Heath
Saturday 16 October
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:30 Graiguecullen v Emo
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 Portarlington v Stradbally
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Quarter Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Rathleague 15:30 Portlaoise v Barrowhouse
Ballyroan 15:30 Ballyroan Abbey v Portarlington or The Harps
Tony Byrne Park 15:30 St Joseph’s v Killeshin
Annanough 15:30 Annanough v Kilcavan
LOETB CoE: “ENVA” U14 Hurling Divisional League Rd 3 @ 13:30
Sunday 17 October
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:30 Ballyroan Abbey v Courtwood
MW Hire O’Moore Park 16:00 O’Dempsey’s v Portlaoise
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Semi Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Annanough 12:30 Mountmellick v Timahoe
Stradbally 12:30 Park Ratheniska v Arles Kilcruise
LADIES FOOTBALL FIXTURES
Tuesday 12th of October
Under 16 C/ship S/F
Group A
Timahoe v Sarsfields
Ballyroan v St.Conleths
Group B
St.Josephs v Graiguecullen
Park/Ratheniska v Mountrath
Thursday 14th of October
Minor C/ship Round 5
Group A
Sarsfields v Graiguecullen
Ballyroan v St.Conleths
Group B
Ballyfin v Park/Ratheniska
St.Brigids v Portlaoise
Group C-Round 3
St.Jospehs v The Heath
Friday 15th of October
Under 14 C/ship Round
Group A
Portlaoise v Ballyroan
Graiguecullen v Timahoe
Sarsfields v St.Brigids
Group B
Killeshin v St.Conleths
Ballyfin v Mountrath
Group C
Pool 1
St.Paul’s v Sarsfields
The Heath v Ballyroan
Pool 2
St.Josephs v Park/Ratheniska
Portlaoise v St.Conleths
Sunday 17th of October
Adult C/ship Senior Semi-Finals
Portlaoise v Sarsfields @2:30pm
St.Conleths v St.Brigids @6:30pm
Relegation Play/Off- Shanahoe v Timahoe @5pm(venue to be confirmed)
Intermediate-Round 5
Park/Ratheniska v CSM @3pm
Graiguecullen v Ballyroan @5pm
Junior-Round 5 @12pm
The Heath v Portlaoise
Ballyfin v Killeshin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.