Big weekend of Junior football action in Laois as semi final line up confirmed

The Laois JFC ‘A’ is down to the semi-final stage after victories for Barrowhouse, St Joseph’s, Annanough and Ballyroan Abbey over the weekend.

Barrowhouse ran out convincing winners over Portlaoise in Rathleague on Saturday afternoon, with Fergal Murphy and James Baldwin running the show for them in a 3-15 to 0-17 victory. Baldwin in particular caught the eye, having a direct hand in 3-7 of his team’s total as he scored 2-1 and set up 1-6, while Murphy chipped in with 0-8.

The opening quarter was an evenly contested affair, with Murphy landing some fine scores for Barrowhouse and Cormac Dunne and Shane Smith doing likewise for Portlaoise. James Baldwin then set Lee Day up for a goal and that saw Barrowhouse lead 1-3 to 0-5 at the first water break.

From there to half-time it was all Barrowhouse, as Baldwin really started to exert his influence. He set Fergal Murphy up for a brace of scores before Murphy’s strong run down the right wing ended with him cutting in and launching it between the posts.

Loughlin Kelleher and TJ Burke then made it five points without reply for Barrowhouse before Baldwin landed the score of the game. He was fed the ball 15 yards out to the right of the Portlaoise goal and unleashed an bullet into the far top corner of the net for an outstanding goal.

Another Fergal Murphy point left Barrowhouse 2-9 to 0-5 up at the break, although Portlaoise would have the wind at their backs in the second half.

Portlaoise tried to kickstart their comeback, with sub Scott Lawless landing a score within seconds of coming on and Cormac Dunne proving a difficult man to contain for Barrowhouse. However, while Portlaoise struggled for scores when playing into the elements, Barrowhouse were far more economical. They moved the ball well in attack and James Baldwin set up Lee Day for a point, before Day turned provider by setting Baldwin up for his second goal.

There was nine points between the sides at the second water break and Portlaoise never really threatened to get anything from the game after that, as Barrowhouse ran out worthy winners.

Over in Vicarstown, Annanough remain on course for a return to the intermediate ranks as they had twelve points to spare over Kilcavan, as they won 5-12 to 1-12.

Damien McCaul was the star of the show for the home side as he registered four goals, including a first-half hat-trick. Elliott Scully had rattled the back of the net first before McCaul hit a double to see Annanough in control of proceedings by the first water break, 3-2 to 0-2.

McCaul brought up his hat-trick before the half time whistle while Killian Horgan and Elliott Scully also tapped over points to all but end the game as a contest.

They will meet Ballyroan Abbey in the semi-finals after they got the better of The Harps, thanks in the main to a strong start to the game. Lawson Obular’s goal saw them 1-4 to 0-0 ahead with a little over ten minutes gone. The Harps fought back with goals from James Duggan and Aaron Grady with the teams level at 1-5 to 2-2 at half time.

The Harps would add just one further score in the second half while Jamie Whelan’s goal set Ballyroan Abbey on their way to a 2-9 to 2-3 victory.

St Joseph’s set up a semi-final clash with neighbours Barrowhouse when they beat Killeshin by five points in Kellyville. The semi-finals will take place in two weeks time.