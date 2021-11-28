REVEALED: Cheddar and Laois learn championship fixtures as hurling round robin draw made

Cheddar Plunkett and his Laois senior hurling charges will open their Leinster championship campaign with a trip to the Capital to take on Dublin on the weekend of April 16/17.

The round robin Leinster championship will see Laois play five games in a six week period in what is sure to be a taxing and challenging campaign. Wexford, Kilkenny, Galway and Westmeath are also on their radar with two away games to start off with against Dublin and Kilkenny before welcoming the other three to MW Hire O'Moore Park.

Laois were dogged by injuries last year and never really got a good run of things, especially with the Covid interrupted year and the fact that Cheddar Plunkett was in his first year in charge.

From a players point of view, it is an exciting time. Matches is what they crave and there will be no shortage of games against top class opposition in 2022.

The Fixtures for the Leinster Senior hurling are as follows

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship

Round one (16/17 April)

Dublin v Laois, Wexford v Galway, Westmeath v Kilkenny

Round two (23/24 April)

Kilkenny v Laois, Wexford v Dublin, Galway v Westmeath

Round three (30 April/1 May)

Laois v Wexford, Galway v Kilkenny, Westmeath v Dublin

Round four (14/15 May)

Dublin v Kilkenny, Laois v Galway, Westmeath v Wexford

Round five (21/22 May)

Kilkenny v Wexford, Galway v Dublin, Laois v Westmeath