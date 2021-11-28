Search

28 Nov 2021

GAA Championship draws made as Laois footballers face tricky opener in Leinster championship

GAA Championship draws made as Laois footballers face tricky opener in Leinster championship

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

New Laois manager Billy Sheehan has learned his championship fate as the draws for the Leinster senior football championship was made on RTE Radio on Saturday.

With the championship likely to have an early start in April, Sheehan and his charges have been drawn against Wicklow, another team under new management in the form of Louth's Colin Kelly.

Times, dates and venues have yet to be confirmed but should Laois navigate their way past Wicklow, they will face beaten Leinster finalists Meath in the quarter final.

There will only be a couple of weeks between the end of the National league and the start of the championship and with collective training coming into play from December, Laois now have a clear road ahead of them.

The draws for the four Provincial championships are as follows;

Leinster Senior Football Championship

First round

Louth v Carlow, Laois v Wicklow, Offaly v Wexford

Quarter-finals

Dublin v Offaly/Wexford, Meath v Laois/Wicklow, Kildare v Louth/Carlow, Westmeath v Longford

Connacht Senior Football Championship

Quarter-finals

New York v Sligo, London v Letrim, Mayo v Galway

Semi-finals

Roscommon v Sligo/New York, London/Leitrim v Mayo/Galway

Munster Senior Football Championship

Quarter-Finals

Tipperary v Waterford, Clare v Limerick

Semi-finals

Kerry v Cork, Tipperary/Waterford v Clare/Limerick

Ulster Senior Football Championship

Preliminary round

Fermanagh v Tyrone

Quarter-finals

Donegal v Armagh

Antrim v Cavan

Monaghan v Down

Derry v Fermanagh/Tyrone

Semi-finals

Donegal/Armagh v Antrim/Cavan

Monaghan/Down v Derry/Fermanagh/Tyrone

Picky pulls the strings as Clough Ballacolla march on in Leinster

LEINSTER CLUB SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

End of the Leinster road for Ballinakill as Kilkenny champions come out on top

LEINSTER CLUB INTERMEDIATE HURLING QUARTER FINAL

Dunne delivers the winner to crown Na Fianna Óg U-20 'B Laois football champions

LAOIS U20 'B' FOOTBALL FINAL

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media