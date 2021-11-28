GAA Championship draws made as Laois footballers face tricky opener in Leinster championship

New Laois manager Billy Sheehan has learned his championship fate as the draws for the Leinster senior football championship was made on RTE Radio on Saturday.
With the championship likely to have an early start in April, Sheehan and his charges have been drawn against Wicklow, another team under new management in the form of Louth's Colin Kelly.
Times, dates and venues have yet to be confirmed but should Laois navigate their way past Wicklow, they will face beaten Leinster finalists Meath in the quarter final.
There will only be a couple of weeks between the end of the National league and the start of the championship and with collective training coming into play from December, Laois now have a clear road ahead of them.
The draws for the four Provincial championships are as follows;
Leinster Senior Football Championship
First round
Louth v Carlow, Laois v Wicklow, Offaly v Wexford
Quarter-finals
Dublin v Offaly/Wexford, Meath v Laois/Wicklow, Kildare v Louth/Carlow, Westmeath v Longford
Connacht Senior Football Championship
Quarter-finals
New York v Sligo, London v Letrim, Mayo v Galway
Semi-finals
Roscommon v Sligo/New York, London/Leitrim v Mayo/Galway
Munster Senior Football Championship
Quarter-Finals
Tipperary v Waterford, Clare v Limerick
Semi-finals
Kerry v Cork, Tipperary/Waterford v Clare/Limerick
Ulster Senior Football Championship
Preliminary round
Fermanagh v Tyrone
Quarter-finals
Donegal v Armagh
Antrim v Cavan
Monaghan v Down
Derry v Fermanagh/Tyrone
Semi-finals
Donegal/Armagh v Antrim/Cavan
Monaghan/Down v Derry/Fermanagh/Tyrone
