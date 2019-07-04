CONFIRMED: Time, Date and Venue set for Laois U-20 footballers Leinster semi-final against Meath

The Laois U-20 footballers booked their place in the Leinster semi-final with a dramatic extra-time victory over Westmeath in Mullingar on Tuesday evening.

Billy O'Loughlin's side The Laois U-20 footballers dethroned the reigning All-Ireland champions Kildare in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge with a three point win in a thrilling game in Round 1 last week, captain Diarmuid Whelan kicking ten points in that game.

The young Laois side were five points down at one stage in the second-half and battled back to level on 60 minutes, Alan Kinsella hitting a free to force extra-time. Four points from Whelan and 1-2 from big Dan McCormack saw the O'Moore men through to the semi-final,

Laois will now advance to play Meath in the semi-final, while Dublin and Wexford will meet in the other.

The GAA have this evening announced the time, date and venue for next week's clash.

Laois will welcome Meath to O'Moore Park on Tuesday 9th July with throw-in set for 7.30pm