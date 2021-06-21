Laois Sports Partnership announce funding boost for Laois clubs

Over €40,000 is to be distributed to almost 70 clubs in Laois to help them return to sport and physical activities post Covid-19 lockdown, it has been announced by Laois Sports Partnership.

Caroline Myers, Head of Laois Sports Partnership said: “We are delighted to announce over €40,000 in grants has been awarded to 68 clubs and organisations in Laois to support their return to sport and physical activity and provide opportunities for all to grow participation”.

Funding was awarded under 3 strands:

1. The Community Support Fund to support local clubs and community groups with the aim to impact participation in the COVID-19 public health era and support the goals set out in the National Sports Policy and National Physical Activity Plan.

2. Women In Sport funding to raise overall physical activity levels among women and to support women's roles within sports organisations.

3. LSP Club Development Fund – Small Grant Scheme aims to encourage the set up of new clubs and assist existing clubs to increase participation.

“Whilst restrictions have been difficult for us all over the past year, we look forward to seeing the impact of this funding for the clubs and organisations throughout the year and we encourage the people of Laois to engage in the many opportunities available across the County and reap the many benefits of being active,” Ms Myers said.

Under the Covid 19 Community Support Grants, 37 groups/organisations were funded from a total amount of €25,000.

Under the LSP Sport & Physical Activity Grant Scheme 2021, 14 groups/organisations were funded, from a total of €6,950.

Through the LSP Women In Sport Grant Scheme 2021, to date, 17 clubs/groups have been funded, the total for which is €8,300.