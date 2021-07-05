Laois and Camross star claims Macra Poc Fada title

Laois and Camross star claims Macra Poc Fada title

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

The second Annual Macra Poca Fada final took place on Saturday 26th June with Aedin Lowry from Camross Macra and Enda Kehoe, Durrow/Abbeyleix both representing Laois in Thomastown GAA Grounds Kilkenny.

Laois and Camross Camogie star Lowry took home the gold in a group that saw 12 other girls take part. Lowry is an integral member of the Laois Camogie panel and is one of the top goalkeepers in the Country along with being a Camogie Soaring Sar recipient last year.

The course was based on a 3km trek on rough terrain but that didn't phase one of the newest members of Macra. She came out on top on the day with 35 pucks and all in Camross and Laois Macra are very proud of her achievement.

“We weren’t good enough, that’s all that matters" - Mike Quirke

Quirke is now the former Laois boss after stepping down on Monday

BREAKING: Quirke steps down as Laois GAA Gaelic football boss

Laois athlete on Irish team for European U-20 Athletics Championships

Emo women and former Scoil Chriost Ri student both make Irish team

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie