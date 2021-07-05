Laois and Camross star claims Macra Poc Fada title

The second Annual Macra Poca Fada final took place on Saturday 26th June with Aedin Lowry from Camross Macra and Enda Kehoe, Durrow/Abbeyleix both representing Laois in Thomastown GAA Grounds Kilkenny.
Laois and Camross Camogie star Lowry took home the gold in a group that saw 12 other girls take part. Lowry is an integral member of the Laois Camogie panel and is one of the top goalkeepers in the Country along with being a Camogie Soaring Sar recipient last year.
The course was based on a 3km trek on rough terrain but that didn't phase one of the newest members of Macra. She came out on top on the day with 35 pucks and all in Camross and Laois Macra are very proud of her achievement.
