“We weren’t good enough, that’s all that matters" - Mike Quirke

Mike Quirke cut a frustrated figure speaking to the media after Laois crashed out of the Leinster championship on Sunday.

Beaten by 16 points by Westmeath having been a point up at half time, he couldn't put his finger on how it all went so badly wrong in the second half.

“Good first half, played very well and probably should have been in a better position than we were. We didn’t get enough scores in the first half to reward our play and give us more of a lead.

“I still felt we were in a pretty good position, very similar to the Down match a couple of weeks ago where we played really well in the first half.

“We were targeting the third quarter to really push on and get a few scores especially when they were down to 14 men with a black card but it didn't happen and they were deserving winners in the end.

“They ran over us and ran through us, the sending off in the last quarter didn’t help obviously but the game was slipping away from us even at that stage.

“We weren’t good enough, that’s all that matters. It doesn’t matter if it was 16 points or a point.”

Laois only kicked two points in the second half and the manager did get animated when Midlands 103 commentator Jack Nolan put it too him that there was a tweet with the stat that it had been the worst scoring performance in the second half of a championship game from a Laois team since 1909.

“What do you want me to say to that? Do you think what some fella is saying on Twitter affects me more that the hurt that we feel in the dressing room?

“What I care about is those players in the dressing room and the time and effort that we, as a management team and players have put into it. We haven't our reward and we haven't been good enough.

“Do I know why? No I don't. I know how good we were in the first half and I know how bad we were in the second half. If I knew why, by Christ I would try and do more of what we were doing in the first half. We have done everything we could and it hasn't worked out.”

Having been critical of the fact that there was no second chance in the championship in the lead up to the game, Quirke faced the harsh reality of the situation after the game admitting that this was a game where they should have been more competitive.

“There could have been a bit more imagination but ultimately when you’re losing a game by 16 points – Westmeath are not a Dublin or a Kerry, they are a team that we should be more competitive against.”