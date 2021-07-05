BREAKING: Quirke steps down as Laois GAA Gaelic football boss

Mike Quirke has stepped down as Laois senior football manager. Having spent two seasons in the job, the Kerry native has stepped down in the wake of their 16 point drubbing at the hands of Westmeath in the Leinster football quarter final on Sunday.

Last year saw them stay up in Division two of the league after a miracle comeback in the final round of games against Fermanagh while they went on to beat Longford in the championship. They eventually fell to Dublin in a Leinster semi final but his second year in charge hasn't been as positive.

They lost all five games in the league including a relegation play off with Down condemning them to Division three for 2022 while Sunday's result has proven the final steps in his journey as Laois boss.

In his two years in charge, both were disrupted by Covid-19 but the former All Ireland winner has decided not to continue in his role for a third season.

Commenting on his departure, Mike Quirke commented

"I have informed the Secretary of the Laois GAA of my decision to step down from the role of manager of the Senior

Football team with immediate effect and I want to publicly thank the county board for affording me the opportunity to

lead their senior set-up.

"I’d like to express my sincere appreciation to all the players, management and backroom team for their unwavering effort

over the past two Covid ravaged inter-county seasons. It’s been a difficult slog at times, but made far more enjoyable by

the quality of people involved.

"The players have shown fantastic commitment towards representing their county in the best possible way through very

challenging circumstances and despite not getting the performances or results we craved this season, they can be

proud of the effort and application they’ve shown throughout.

"I’ve made my decision at this stage to allow the county board ample time to find new management in advance of county

championship action resuming in the county in the coming weeks and months."

Laois GAA commented;

"On behalf of Laois GAA we wish to thank Mike Quirke for his two year commitment and dedication with Laois Senior

Football panel. He is a gentleman to the core and has given everything for the cause. We wish Mike and his family all

the best in the future."