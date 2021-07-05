BREAKING: Quirke steps down as Laois GAA Gaelic football boss

BREAKING: Quirke steps down as Laois football boss

Mike Quirke steps aside after Leinster Championship round 1 knockout

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Mike Quirke has stepped down as Laois senior football manager. Having spent two seasons in the job, the Kerry native has stepped down in the wake of their 16 point drubbing at the hands of Westmeath in the Leinster football quarter final on Sunday.

Last year saw them stay up in Division two of the league after a miracle comeback in the final round of games against Fermanagh while they went on to beat Longford in the championship. They eventually fell to Dublin in a Leinster semi final but his second year in charge hasn't been as positive.

They lost all five games in the league including a relegation play off with Down condemning them to Division three for 2022 while Sunday's result has proven the final steps in his journey as Laois boss.

In his two years in charge, both were disrupted by Covid-19 but the former All Ireland winner has decided not to continue in his role for a third season.

Commenting on his departure, Mike Quirke commented

"I have informed the Secretary of the Laois GAA of my decision to step down from the role of manager of the Senior 
Football team with immediate effect and I want to publicly thank the county board for affording me the opportunity to 
lead their senior set-up.

"I’d like to express my sincere appreciation to all the players, management and backroom team for their unwavering effort 
over the past two Covid ravaged inter-county seasons. It’s been a difficult slog at times, but made far more enjoyable by 
the quality of people involved.

"The players have shown fantastic commitment towards representing their county in the best possible way through very 
challenging circumstances and despite not getting the performances or results we craved this season, they can be 
proud of the effort and application they’ve shown throughout.

"I’ve made my decision at this stage to allow the county board ample time to find new management in advance of county 
championship action resuming in the county in the coming weeks and months."

Laois GAA commented;

"On behalf of Laois GAA we wish to thank Mike Quirke for his two year commitment and dedication with Laois Senior 
Football panel. He is a gentleman to the core and has given everything for the cause. We wish Mike and his family all 
the best in the future."

Laois crash and burn in Tullamore as second half collapse signals end of Championship road

Laois U20 Stars to the fore as Portarlington earn first league points

Goal power and Finlay brilliance send O'Dempsey's to victory

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie