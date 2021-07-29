Search our Archive

Two changes for Laois Camogie for make or break championship game with Tipperary

Jessie Quinlan in action for Laois against Derry last weekend

Brian Lowry

Laois Camogie manager John Desmond has made two changes to his starting 15 for their do or die championship match with Tipperary this Saturday.

Following on from their disappointing defeat at the hands of Derry in their opening round game last Saturday, Sarah Fleming and Karla Whelan have been drafted into the team at the expense of Cathy Galbraith and Liaden C-Fennell.

With a range of positional switches also made by the management team, they will be hoping the hangover in the wake of the defeat to Derry will be lifted.

Tipperary also lost their opening round game at the hands of Kerry and a defeat for either Laois or Tipp on Saturday would spell the end of their chances of advancing to the knockout stages.

Two teams come out of the group and with Derry and Kerry now in pole position, the O'Moore's can have no room for error on Saturday.

A win would set them up nicely for their final game against Kerry. They defeated Kerry in the championship quarter final last year but right now, they will be fully focused on Tipp this weekend and getting the win to keep their championship hopes alive.

The Laois team and subs to take on Tipp is as follows; 

LAOIS: Aedin Lowry; Sarah Fleming, Roisin Kilmartin, Katie Dunican; Karla Whelan, Clodagh Tynan, Sarah Creagh; Jessie Quinlan, Laura Finlay; Aimee Collier, Alison McEvoy, Aisling O’Dea; Sarah Cuddy, Grainne Hyland, Alice Walsh.

SUBS: Roisin Dowling, Rachel Bergin, Cathy Galbraith, Liaden C-Fennell, Andrea Scully, Grainne O’Reilly, Niamh Coss, Luisne Delaney, Enya Carroll, Ellen Meagher, Meabh Deegan, Jade Bergin, Casey Conroy, Laura Marie Maher, Chloe O’Riordan

