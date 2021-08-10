No shortage of winners at Portlaoise RFC golf classic

Declan Kelly, Joe Walsh (winning team) and Declan Ryan (winning team), Philip Bradley, President of Portlaoise Rugby Club, pictured at the Portlaoise Rugby Club’s Annual Golf Classic, which was held
Portlaoise Rugby Club held their annual Golf Classic in Portlaoise Golf Club on Saturday last, 7th August. Member of Portlaoise Rugby Club and organiser of the event, Declan Kelly said that the day was a success in no small way thanks to C J Sheeran and Shaws for sponsoring the event, to all the teams who played and the tee box sponsors who made the day a great success.
Declan Kelly also thanked Portlaoise Golf Club, members, committee, staff and Bosco’s catering for the facilities and food on the day.
The results from the Golf Classic were as follows:
First with 95 points – Richie’s Fashions; Joe Walsh, Declan Ryan, Dermot Murphy and Declan Phelan.
Second with 88 points – Paul McEvoy, Margaret Maher, Mary Downey, Brendan Byrne.
Third with 87 points (back 3) – Ray Carroll, Brian McDonald, Niall Rigney and Brochan Reilly
Forth with 87 points – Roy Glynn, Tim Finlay, Mick Drennan, Larry Gittens.
Non GUI (Golf Union of Ireland) with 92 points – Paddy Bergin Woodcraft; Paddy Bergin Snr. Paddy Bergin Jnr. Bridie Bergin, Stephen Bergin
Ladies Long Drive – Catherine Reilly
Men’s Long Drive – Brian McDonald
Ladies Nearest the Pin – Catherine Reilly
Men’s Nearest the Pin – Mark Kelly
Fr Kevin O’Neill, Seamus Mulhall, Kevin Fingleton and Eamonn Mulhall pictured at the Portlaoise Rugby Club’s Annual Golf Classic, which was held at Portlaoise Golf Club on Saturday 7th August
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.