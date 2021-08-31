Stradbally Parish Gaels produce heroic comeback to land U13 'B' football title

MIDLANDS PARK HOTEL U13 'B' FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Stradbally Parish Gaels 2-9

Na Fianna Og 3-3

Stradbally Parish Gaels produced a sparkling second half comeback to win the U13 'B football championship on Saturday morning.

Na Fianna Og led by eight points after 22 minutes of the game but they failed to score for the remainder of the game as the Stradbally Parish Gaels men set about turning things around.

The took the lead with 15 minutes to go and defended with pride and passion in the final stages to hold off the strong Na Fianna Og closing burst.

Sean Tuohy got the first score of the game to put Stradbally Parish Gaels into the lead but it wasn't long before Na Fianna Og took control of the game ands a Will McGrath goal had them in front at the water break 1-2 to 0-2.

McGrath fired hime his second goal shortly after the restart before grabbing his hat-trick to leave Na Fianna Og in full control.

An Eoghan Maguire point on 22 minutes gave them a comfortable eight point lead but crucially, Stardball Parish Gaels didn't finish the half well with scores from Cathal Carroll and Sean Tuohy to leave it a six point game at the break – 3-3 to 0-6.

The third quarter was where the game was won. Cathal Carroll grabbed a goal back while Joe Larkin clipped over a point to bring it back to a two point game.

A long range Eoghan Deegan free then would up going all the way to the net just before the second water break and in a dramatic turn of events, Stradbally Parish Gaels now led by a point at the water break – 2-7 to 3-3.

Aaron Tynan and Cathal Carroll gave them a three point cushion but Na Fianna Og came on the hunt of goals and it took some heroic defending to keep them out as they hung on to land the title.

STRADBALLY PARISH GAELS

SCORERS: Cathal Carroll 1-2 (one free), Joe Larkin 0-3 (one free), Eoghan Deegan 1-0, Sean Tuohy and Aaron Tynan 0-2 each



Team: Jimmy Miller; Ciaran Dunne, Shane Foley, Fionn Mullen; Aaron Clarke, Liam McEvoy, Finn Darcy; Sean Tuohy, Eoghan Deegan; Rhys Devoy, Callum Devoy, Jamie Clarke; Cathal Carroll, Joe Larkin, Aaron Tynan. Subs: Sean Maher for J Clarke (ht)

NA FIANNA OG

Scorers: Will McGrath 3-0, Eolan Maguire, Shane Lawlor and Eoghan Harris 0-1

Team: Conor Brennan; Adam George, Jimmy Grufferty, Hugh Wall; Daire Eyre, Eoin Kelly, Gordon Fennell; Shane Lawlor, Fionn Gallagher; Orran Langton, Eolan Maguire, Cathal Harris; Eoghan Harris, Will McGrath, Tiarnan O’Donoghue. Subs: Callum Burke, Finn Kelleher, Liam Moran, Cathal Burke



Referee: Eugene Dowdell (Ballylinan)