All the latest news from St Abbans Athletic club

Senior and Intermediate Road Race Sunday 19/9/21, Ballyroan

The re-scheduled Senior and Intermediate combined road race took place in Ballyroan on Sunday 19th September. Lucy Deegan took the silver medal in the women’s race having arrived back from her travels in recent months. In the senior men’s race Brian Kelly claimed the gold medal while Mick Kelly finished close behind in second. In the Intermediate men’s race David McEvoy was 4th with Conor Barry finishing in 5th place.

VHI Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon

Many of the club athletes took part in the Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon over the weekend. Well done to all these ladies and hopefully the event will return to the streets of Dublin in 2022.



Club Cross Country, Graham’s Field Tolerton 19/9/21

There were fantastic numbers in Graham’s field Tolerton for the annual Club Cross country. For some this was their first experience of Cross Country and there was great excitement at the start lines. Well done to all our athletes who competed and a huge thank you to the coaches and parents who make events like this happen.



Fit4Life

Fit4Life continues on Monday and Wednesday evenings at the club. There is great camaraderie developing amongst the group over the last number of weeks. New members are always welcome to come along at 7:30 on Monday and Wednesday evenings. Make that positive change to your mind, body and life with the help of St Abbans AC.

Club Draw

The tickets for the annual club draw are currently being sold in the community. The first draw will take place in the clubhouse on Friday 22nd October. Tickets can be purchased from any committee member or by getting in touch with the club Facebook page.

Dates for your Diary

Sunday 26th September- Laois County Novice and Juvenile Even Age Cross Country

Sunday 10th October- Laois County Intermediate and Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country

17th October- Spar Open Cross Country

23rd October- Leinster Juvenile Even Ages, Junior and Novice Cross Country Championships.