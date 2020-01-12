Head of Met Éireann Evelyn Cusack outlines Storm Brendan impact

Storm Brendan could cause flooding, disrupt travel, damage strutures and bring down trees when it hits Ireland, according to a joint commentary by the head weather forecaster at Met Éireann.

Issued Sunday, January, 12 by Evelyn Cusack, Head of Forecasting & Eoin Sherlock, Head of Flood Forecasting, the commentary sets out what is on the cards from the Status Orange storm.

"Storm Brendan will affect Ireland tomorrow, Monday, 13th January bringing stormy conditions, heavy rain and high seas. Expect disruption to travel and possible localised flooding especially in coastal areas. There may also be some localised structural damage and trees uprooted," they said.

Ms Cusack and Mr Sherlock said Storm Brendan is forecast to track eastwards across the Atlantic undergoing rapid cyclogenesis as it engages with a very strong Jet Stream.

They say rapid cyclogenesis is defined as a depression deepening 24hPa in 24-hours but Brendan is forecast to deepen by about 50hPa in 24-hours.

"The strongest winds will be initially along the west coast early on Monday morning before they spread countrywide during the morning affecting eastern counties around midday into the early afternoon. Disruption to travel and localised structural damage is possible as these winds affect the country.

"During the afternoon a second core of extremely strong winds will affect parts of the west and northwest. Gusts are likely to exceed 130 km/h during the afternoon in exposed areas and along the coasts.

"We are also in a period of Spring Tides. Storm Brendan will produce significant storm surges and the combination of these high Spring Tides, onshore storm force winds and storm surge will lead to a risk of flooding along all coasts. There is a significant risk to the south, west and northwest coasts with an elevated risk for all eastern coastal areas due to the high tides and the projected storm surge forecast," says the commentary.

MORE BELOW PICTURE.

The forecasters say the strongest winds will be initially along the west coast early on Monday morning before they spread countrywide during the morning affecting eastern counties around midday into the early afternoon. Disruption to travel and localised structural damage is possible as these winds affect the country.

The say that during the afternoon a second core of extremely strong winds will affect parts of the west and northwest. Ms Cusack and Mr Sherlock say gusts are likely to exceed 130 km/h during the afternoon in exposed areas and along the coasts.

"We are also in a period of Spring Tides. Storm Brendan will produce significant storm surges and the combination of these high Spring Tides, onshore storm force winds and storm surge will lead to a risk of flooding along all coasts. There is a significant risk to the south, west and northwest coasts with an elevated risk for all eastern coastal areas due to the high tides and the projected storm surge forecast," they say.

The forecasters say significant wave height is also expected on Monday evening. Offshore wave heights of up to 14 metres are forecast with high or very high seas forecast along all coastal waters.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Red Marine warning for winds reaching violent storm force 11 in the west.

The forecasters urges the public to please keep up to date at www.met.ie for warnings and forecasts for your area.

They also appealed to people to heed the advice of the local authorities, the Gardaí and the HSE.