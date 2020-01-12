Storm Brendan red weather warnings possible for Ireland unofficial forecaster predicts

A forecaster has warned that Storm Brendan red weather warnings are likely to be issued by Met Éireann

In a post on Sunday, Weather Alerts Ireland states that both ECMWF and ICON EU models show severe winds for Ireland tomorrow as Storm Brendan pushes towards Ireland.

The post adds that the ECMWF shows the second band of wind just touching the West Coast of Ireland which would bring very dangerous conditions hitting Mayo and Donegal. The ICON EU model shows the second band hitting Ireland lower and bringing dangerous winds to parts of Ireland.

After the prediction was made, the storm was upgraded to Status Orange for all of Ireland on Sunday afternoon after a Status Red marine warning was declared.