Storm Brendan: Trees are down on Offaly roads

Storm Brendan has so far brought down two trees on Offaly roads today Monday January 13.

Offaly County Council workers have been alerted to the second fallen tree in the county.

Earlier, a crew was called to a tree down between Boora Bog and Blueball on the R357 as a result of Storm Brendan.

Shortly before lunchtime, a large tree was reported down on the main Tullamore to Ballinagar road. It is currently being dealth with.

Strong winds have caused some damage and there is a risk of fallen trees and debris on all routes as the storm tracks across the country early this afternoon.

The council has said: "Please take care if out and about and avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary."