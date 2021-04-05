Laois train station road on the wrong side of the tracks when it comes to roadworks cash

A Laois councillor has called for action on a road that serves a busy Laois train station but is in very bad condition.

Cllr Conor Bergin wants Laois County Council re-surface the L-5600 road at Kilcoke, Ballybrophy.

“This road is just the other side of the tracks at Ballybrophy Station,” he said. “If you head down the Kilcoke Road, which goes to Donaghmore, there are at least 20 houses and it is in very bad condition,” he said.

Cllr Bergin said a road on the other side of the station, the Green Roads, is due to be upgraded this year. The Fine Gael councillor called for it to be included in next year’s roads schedule.

Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer replied that Laois County Council will assess this road in the overall context of the development of a future roads programme.