POLL RESULT: The Laois public has spoken on Electric Picnic 2021

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Following last week's news that Electric Picnic organisers have applied to Laois County Council for a licence to stage the festival, the Leinster Express asked readers in an online poll to vote yes or no to the question: Should the Electric Picnic festival go ahead this year?

The poll went live on Thursday last, June 17, and was open until Monday, June 21.

Of the more than 1,000 votes registered, more than two-thirds of readers have said no to Electric Picnic 2021.  

739 voted 'No' to the festival going ahead this year, while 326 voted 'Yes' to the event going ahead this September.

The Stradbally-based festival was initially planned for the weekend of September 3 to 5, but will instead take place on September 24 to 26 at its usual venue of Cosby Hall.

The organisers, Festival Republic, say the revised dates are to facilitate the vaccine rollout and give the festival its best chance of taking place.  

