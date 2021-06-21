Shocking scene of dumping in Portlaoise highlighted by Galway visitors

Shocking scene of dumping in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A shocking site of illegal dumping in Portlaoise has been highlighted by visitors to Laois.

The dumped material is either side of a picturesque old railway bridge, on the old rail line to Togher, suggested by some as an ideal greenway for Portlaoise's future.

Instead Bruders Bridge has been long used as an illegal tipping point along a country road, with huge piles of household waste either side on the tracks only seen by walkers when they look over. 

This video taken by 'Galway girls' @thiarisfearr on Twitter shows just one side of the tracks.

"Absolutely appalled at the level of dumping at Bruders Bridge in Portlaoise when I visited at the weekend. Wrote to @LaoisCouncil before about this but looks like nothing was done!

"That is just one side of the bridge, the other side is as bad! #Disgraceful" the 

