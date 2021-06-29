Laois council to be 'held to' Newtown pledge

Cllr Ben Brennan to be on the look out for workers
A councillor intends to hold Laois County Council to a pledge to do work in Newtown next month.
Cllr Ben Brennan said he would ‘hold’ Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh to complete work drain and lay-by work on the New Line Road and replace steel bollards replaced at Newtown Cross.
Mr Veigh committed as follows: “The drain and lay-by works are scheduled to be carried out in the coming weeks. The new steel bollards at Newtown Cross will be installed in July”.
The issue was raised at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.
“I’ll hold you to that,” Cllr Brennan told the engineer.
