Laois Lollipop lady retires as all school wardens officially thanked by council

A Laois lollipop lady has retired after 18 years of caring for all her little chicks crossing the road into Portlaoise schools.

Holy Family Senior School has sent warm wishes to Annette who manned their gates at the old schools and then the new.

"We wish Annette, our Lollipop Lady, a very happy retirement. Annette has been getting the children of the Holy Family schools-and of Scoil Mhuire, Sacred Heart and St Paul’s before that-safely across the road for the past 18 years.

"She greeted everyone with a warm “good morning” every day as she stood out in all weathers making sure all the children were safe getting into school. Many thanks, Annette. Enjoy your retirement," they said.

Parents send countless best wishes to Annette as well, such as this lovely message from Ollie Dollard.

"Awe Annette, I’m going to miss ur happy face from the oldest in our family to the youngest u never fail to say a happy hello or happy Friday to all the kids and parents .. u have been a godsend to many an anxious mammy sending their kids to school x".

And this from Emer Calt.

"Thanks so much Annette for your service. I hope you know the positive influence you've had on all of the children down through the years with your sunny smile".

All Laois school wardens got a warm thank you from county Councillors at their June meeting.

Labour Cllr Noel Tuohy from Portlaoise tabled a motion specifically to offer thanks to the staff, at the June Laois County Council meeting.

“As we thankfully come to the end of the school year we should thank these people, they are trusted adults who are a great help to parents and a friendly face,” he said.

“They do tremendous work, they nearly have the role of a Garda at that time,” agrees Cllr John King.

Cllr Willie Aird agreed, noting that the council employs all the Laois school wardens.