Overgrown land could serve school and cemetery parking in Laois town

Overgrown public land that had been earmarked for housing in Mountrath should be converted to car park for use by the secondary school and for people attending funerals at a nearby cemetery, according to county councillors.

The issue was raised at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting where Cllr James Kelly tabled a motion.

He called on Laois County Council to carry out works to provide car parking facilities adjacent to St Fintan’s Cemetery on lands owned by the Council.

He also told the meeting that he had been attempting to advance the proposal for a number of years.

"There is a parcel of land there and it is all overgrown," he said adding "I would hope to be able to get something done as part of the town plan," he said. MORE BELOW LINK.

Cllr John King backed the proposal for what he said was an unsightly area that had been sitting idle for up to 12 years having originally been earmarked for housing.

"This car park would serve two purposes for school during the day and for local people attending funerals. It was designated for housing but I don't think that is going to happen now," he said.

In a written reply, Mr Ken Morley, Senior Executive Engineer, said he would meet with Cllr Kelly at St Fintan’s Cemetery in relation to this matter.

Director of Services Donal Brennan added that the upcoming development plan for Mountrath represented an opportunity for a submission to be made to the consultants for inclusion on a strategy for the Laois town.

He said the plan is out for consultation at present and being developed by the community with Leader grants.