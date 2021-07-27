Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Dead dog dumped to rot beside Laois cemetery 'barbaric'

Dead dog dumped to rot beside Laois cemetery

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A dead dog was dumped in a black binbag beside a rural Laois cemetery and only discovered after a person at a funeral was alerted to the foul rotting smell.

A Laois county councillor who had to pour disinfectant on the ground after the carcass was removed, has condemned the action by the illegal dumper as "barbaric".

The dog was dumped beside the new cemetery in Emo, on the edge of Coillte land in Emo Court Demesne.

Cllr PJ Kelly said that the animal would have been left there some five or six weeks ago.

Speaking to Laois County Council at their monthly meeting on July 26, he said "some people don't have scruples".

"There was a funeral there last Saturday, and a passerby's nose picked it up. I want to thank the litter warden Amy Doyle who came out. I had to douse the area with disinfectant yesterday.

"Some people don't have scruples where they dispose of a dead pet," he said.

The dead animal was taken by Laois County Council to Styles Knackery for disposal. 

Young Laois woman with no background in agriculture nominated for top farming award

Portarlington golfer claims prestigious amateur prize

Portlaoise water may be turned off again warns council

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie