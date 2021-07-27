Young Laois woman with no background in agriculture nominated for top farming award

A young Laois woman with no farming background is on the shortlist to be the Teagasc Student of the Year Award 2020.

Teagasc, Ireland's agriculture and food development authority, profiled Daire Comerford in the nominee shortlist with the winner due to be announced in a virtual awards.

"Daire completed the Teagasc Level 6 Advanced Dairy Herd Management programme in Gurteen College. She is not from a farm background and had completed a Level 7 programme in Veterinary Science. Subsequently she decided to attend agricultural college and is now employed by Gurteen College as a farm assistant to the farm manager.

"She found all aspects of her course to be very interesting and gained a lot from on-farm placements. Longer term she is interested in a farm partnership. In the medium term would like to use her Teagasc dairy and veterinary science qualifications to further her career," said the profile of the Clonaslee native.

The Teagasc Student of the Year Award has been sponsored by FBD for over three decades. Daire is one of 19 finalists who are the top graduates of Teagasc education programmes in 2020.

The overall Teagasc Student of the Year 2020 winner will be drawn from the winners of three categories: Dairy, Drystock and Other Land Use. All winners will be announced at the virtual event.

There will be a number of guest speakers at the virtual event including: Charlie McConalogue, TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine; John Keane, President of Macra na Feirme; Michael Berkery, Chair of FBD Trust and Professor Gerry Boyle, Teagasc Director.

The Teagasc Student of the Year 2020 award event was scheduled for Tuesday, July 27 at 8 pm.

To view the event and meet the finalists, click on this link: https://www.teagasc.ie/ education/going-to-college/ student-of-the-year/