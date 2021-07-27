Portarlington golfer claims prestigious amateur prize

Portarlington golf club member Jiayy Mairead Pang has claimed the Connacht Under 12 Girls Open Trophy.
Played last weekend in Castlerea golf club in Roscommon, the young and talented golfer beat the field with a huge score of 42 points in the stableford competition.
The 11 year old, who plays of a handicap of 17.9 is the latest in a strong golfing family to hit the headlines after her sister Enya (13), who plays of a handicap of 9, recently got to the semi finals of the Leinster open.
Jiavy Mairead Pang has already qualified for the Wee Wonders competition at the home of golf, St Andrews, later this year and is already well on her way to becoming a top golfer.
A dedicated player, she is also well backed with her father, Lixin Pang a huge influence and the pair can often be seen on the practice ground in Portarlington no matter what the weather. Jiavy also receives coaching lessons from Eamon O'Flanagan.
Watch this space and remember the name!!!!
