Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Portarlington golfer claims prestigious amateur prize

Portarlington golfer claims prestigious amateur prize

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Portarlington golf club member Jiayy Mairead Pang has claimed the Connacht Under 12 Girls Open Trophy.

Played last weekend in Castlerea golf club in Roscommon, the young and talented golfer beat the field with a huge score of 42 points in the stableford competition.

The 11 year old, who plays of a handicap of 17.9 is the latest in a strong golfing family to hit the headlines after her sister Enya (13), who plays of a handicap of 9, recently got to the semi finals of the Leinster open.

Jiavy Mairead Pang has already qualified for the Wee Wonders competition at the home of golf, St Andrews, later this year and is already well on her way to becoming a top golfer.

A dedicated player, she is also well backed with her father, Lixin Pang a huge influence and the pair can often be seen on the practice ground in Portarlington no matter what the weather. Jiavy also receives coaching lessons from Eamon O'Flanagan.

Watch this space and remember the name!!!!

Laois concert band to perform for free in open air this weekend

When can you watch the Irish Olympian with Laois roots at the Tokyo Olympics?

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie