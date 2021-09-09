Search

09/09/2021

Wooden fence at Portlaoise cemetery not ‘common sense’

portlaoise cemetery

SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The boundary fence between Portlaoise cemetery and a new housing development should be concrete and not made of wood, a councillor has insisted.

Cllr Willie Aird made the claim at the Laois County Council where the boundaries between estates was raised with officials.

He claimed that the council has not insisted on a concrete wall but has allowed a developer to proceed with wooden fencing.

“This is common sense stuff. You must have a proper fence. Not panels or pallets. They are no good and all fall down,” he said.

He said there are huge problems with the issue.

Cllr Aird was backed by Cllr Padraig Fleming who said it is a problem around the county.

“What happens is after 15 years they begin to rot,” he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley supported her colleagues.

Council officials did not comment on the claim made about the cemetery when the issue was raised at the recent meeting to approve the latest draft of the Laois County Development Plan 2021-27.

The county development plan says concrete screen walls along public spaces should be avoided through quality design. It says that where it is not possible they should be suitably rendered and capped.

It adds that proposals for planting along the public side of the wall shall be included on a landscaping plan.

It adds that in the interest of passive surveillance, where side boundary walls adjoin the public footpath, the walls shall be a maximum of 1 metre in height as far as the rear building line of the dwelling (beyond which a 2m wall may be provided).

Gogglebox Ireland has a new clan - meet them

Laois Covid-19 vaccination walk-in clinic at new Portlaoise hub

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media