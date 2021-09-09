Wooden fence at Portlaoise cemetery not ‘common sense’

The boundary fence between Portlaoise cemetery and a new housing development should be concrete and not made of wood, a councillor has insisted.

Cllr Willie Aird made the claim at the Laois County Council where the boundaries between estates was raised with officials.

He claimed that the council has not insisted on a concrete wall but has allowed a developer to proceed with wooden fencing.

“This is common sense stuff. You must have a proper fence. Not panels or pallets. They are no good and all fall down,” he said.

He said there are huge problems with the issue.

Cllr Aird was backed by Cllr Padraig Fleming who said it is a problem around the county.

“What happens is after 15 years they begin to rot,” he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley supported her colleagues.

Council officials did not comment on the claim made about the cemetery when the issue was raised at the recent meeting to approve the latest draft of the Laois County Development Plan 2021-27.

The county development plan says concrete screen walls along public spaces should be avoided through quality design. It says that where it is not possible they should be suitably rendered and capped.

It adds that proposals for planting along the public side of the wall shall be included on a landscaping plan.

It adds that in the interest of passive surveillance, where side boundary walls adjoin the public footpath, the walls shall be a maximum of 1 metre in height as far as the rear building line of the dwelling (beyond which a 2m wall may be provided).