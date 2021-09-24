Bishop Denis Nulty calls for end to 'desperate' direct provision system

The Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin which includes most of Laois, has called on the Government to honour its commitment to take in refugees and "end the desperate system of Direct Provision Centres".

Ahead of the 2021 World Day of Migrants and Refugees this Sunday September 26, Bishop Denis Nulty who is chair of the Bishops’ Commission for Pastoral Care, has called on the Government to accelerate its implementation of the recent White Paper on the ending of Direct Provision, and for improvements in the processing of international protection, or asylum applications.

“Sunday marks World Day of Migrants and Refugees throughout the universal Catholic Church. Here in Ireland this occasion offers us yet another opportunity to reflect on how we as a nation of the developed world, treat those who come to our shores seeking refuge and help – our fellow human beings, our brothers and sisters.

"This is all the more so as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic: to ensure that people who are vulnerable are not neglected or left behind. I strongly reiterate Pope Francis’s challenge in this year’s message for migrants and refugees, namely, that we no longer think in terms of them and those, rather only as ‘us’. So too during his visits abroad – and as recently as Budapest and Slovakia – Pope Francis challenges us to be bridge-builders. Let us welcome migrants and refugees across these bridges with our famous ‘Céad Míle Fáilte’.

He is critical of the slow pace to close down the system coming from Government.

“However, at a State level, there seems to be a hesitancy to progress to make the lives of refugees and migrants safer, and to accelerate their integration. Evidence given to the Oireachtas Committee on Public Petitions on 16 September showing delays in the processing of international protection, or asylum applications, are taking an unduly long time, with more than 5,000 people in the system and the median time to get a decision being over two years.

“In his World Day of Migrants and Refugees message, Pope Francis draws on the theme of social responsibility, in other words that we take responsibility for each other. The Holy Father reminds us that ‘we are all in the same boat and called to work together so that there will be no more walls that separate us, no longer others, but only a single “we”, encompassing all of humanity.’

“Pope Francis points to the need to be ever more faithful to our being ‘catholic’, to the universality of our calling as Christians ‘to embrace everyone, to build communion in diversity, to unify differences without imposing a depersonalized uniformity.’ He adds that ‘our societies will have a “colourful” future, enriched by diversity and by cultural exchanges. Consequently, we must even now learn to live together in harmony and peace.’

“We in Ireland have seen many examples of how refugees and migrants have been welcomed and cared for by our communities – most recently made visible by the arrival of refugees from Afghanistan, images which moved the world in recent months. A great many are being cared for and supported by Catholic agencies and organisations at a local and national level. This is what an Ireland of welcomes is meant to be.

“Crucially the State holds the central and lead role in this regard. It is therefore incumbent on those in authority to ensure that all is done to improve the lives of those coming to our shores for refuge or for work. Government must honour its commitment to take in refugees and to end the desperate system of Direct Provision Centres. Even the 2024 deadline for the ending of this cold and unacceptable system is too far away. Those who come to Ireland as refugees and migrants are people who can, and want to, contribute to our country. Society must honestly ask itself: ‘why are we preventing refugees and migrants from offering their gifts and talents to help build up the wider community?’ This preventative approach denies our society the benefit of diversity, cultural exchange and progress.

Bishop Denis Nulty is chairman of the Commission for Pastoral Care of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin and Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Ossory.

World Day of Migrants and Refugees will be marked throughout the Catholic Church on this Sunday, 26 September 2021. The theme of this day in 2021 is ‘Towards an ever greater We’ and draws from the encyclical letter of Pope Francis on social friendship Fratelli Tutti (published 4 October 2020).