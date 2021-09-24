Search

24/09/2021

Laois heritage town hoping to win Pride of Place national title

Declan Nelson, Pride of Place judge visiting Abbeyleix, pictured with local community groups, Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland & Cathaoirleach Cllr Conor Bergin. Pic: Michael Scully

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois town that was recently picked as one of the 20 best places to live in Ireland, is in the running to win the 2021 IPB All Ireland Pride of Place award.

Abbeyleix Tidy Towns and Abbeyleix Bog committee members welcomed Pride of Place judge Declan Nelson to their town on September 20, after the town was nominated by Laois County Council to represent the county this year. 

The competition is based on communities demonstrating directly to the judges their pride in their place by oral presentations where they highlight community activities, culture and many other aspects that contribute to their pride of place.

Abbeyleix Tidy Towns group made an excellent presentation to the judges highlighting the numerous initiatives that have been undertaken in the town over the years and plans for the future.

The town was also recently in the news for its new residents, Irish tech billionaire John Collison who bought Abbey Leix House.

Laois mansion's billionaire owner is looking forward to Abbey Leix House for 'years to come'

Irish tech billionaire paid €11.5 million for 'second-hand' Laois house

Price paid could have been well below its market value

The competition awards people coming together to shape, change and improve daily lives in their communities. Since it commenced in 2003, it has impacted on hundreds of thousands of people, all of whom are proud of their place. 

It is sponsored by IPB Insurances and hosted by Co-operation Ireland under its Local Authority Programme, and entries are nominated by their respective local authorities. 

Abbeyleix Tidy Towns Committee was established over 62 years ago in 1959 in an effort to galvanise the community to work together to ensure Abbeyleix was not only a great place to live but to work in and visit also. Over the years the committee grew and forged alliances with Laois County Council, schools and community groups building a momentum that is in evidence today by the achievements of the local organisation.

Abbeyleix is a community that continues to be an attractive place to live, to work and to visit.  Abbeyleix Tidy Towns focus is now on placemaking and on reimagining their beautiful heritage town as a smart and sustainable community that is fit for the 21 st Century.

Abbeyleix Tidy Towns have an inclusive ethos and work hard to engage the wider community in their work. They promote a support local ethos and are currently working on significant flagship biodiversity and climate actions projects that will move the town forward on their journey to become a truly sustainable community.  

Best of luck to the Laois representative entrant in this year’s IPB All Island Pride of Place Competition in association with Co-operation Ireland, supported by Laois County Council.

