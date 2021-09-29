Huge interest from buyers in stunning derelict house in Laois

A once magnificent house in Laois that was forcibly bought by the council to flip it on to a buyer and save it, is getting huge interest from buyers.

Millbrook House on the estate of Abbey Leix, is a 9,000 square foot derelict three story Victorian house on 4.2 acres of gardens including a mill pond and a coach house.

The house is offered at a bargain price, with offers requested to exceed just €150,000. However it comes with a caveat that the new owner must immediately take steps to fix the roof and save the listed building from collapse.

Last July Laois County Council advertised seeking expressions of interest from buyers. This September at the council meeting, the CEO John Mulholland gave an update.

"We had a very high number of expressions of interest. It is a short exercise now to boil them down and select one applicant, who is able to carry out work to protect it in a timely manner," the CEO said.

"A total of 30 expressions of interest were received by our agent Power Property. A shortlisting exercise was carried out by the property consultant and planning staff. The shortlisted candidates will now be asked to prepare a further more detailed submission following a site inspection. Further assessment by an independent panel will then be held,” Mr Mulholland's management report said.

There is no time frame for how long the decision will take.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly from Abbeyleix thanked the council for their efforts.

"The amount of interest in it is absolutely fantastic. This is a historic house, it would be terrible to see it falling," he said.

Millbrook House was built in 1885 on an estate road to Abbey Leix House on the De Vesci Estate. Abbey Leix House was recently purchased by Irish tech billionaire John Collison for €20 million.

