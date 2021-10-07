Search

07/10/2021

Work to start on Laois Cube low carbon centre of business excellence

Work to start on Laois Cube low carbon centre of business excellence

The future Cube centre in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The creation of a low carbon business centre of excellence in Portlaoise to serve the midlands is moving towards completion, after a three year wait partly due to the pandemic.

The centre will be in an unfinished glass fronted office building on Church Street that was reconstructed a decade ago and never occupied. It will house new and existing Midlands businesses and help them to grow in an environmentally sustainable way. 

A €1.6 million contract has just been signed to buy it in turnkey condition from the owner who will finish it off to a high standard, and sell it to a new associated company of Laois County Council called Portlaoise Innovation Centre DAC (The Cube).

The Cube DAC has already hired a director who is now busy attracting start ups and existing businesses to come and rent spaces in it, and is already providing virtual services connected with a low carbon economy to businesses.

Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland gave the latest update to the September council meeting.

"Construction will start some time before Christmas, for a period of six months. I expect it to be way shorter than that," he said.

He was quizzed by Cllr Ashling Moran on why public money is being paid to the owner for the building. So far the council has spent €300,000 on The Cube in starting up the company. The council has grant approval of €2.2m to spend to create the centre. 

"There was a double objective, to remove dereliction in the town centre, and to provide jobs and opportunities for startups," Mr Mulholland said.

Asked by her if the public will get a clawback on the €300,000 spent, he said that clawback would be in the form of rent. 

Two Portlaoise councillors have been elected to sit on the board of The Cube, Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald and Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley.

The Cathaoirleach Cllr Conor Bergin praised the project, which he visited with Minister of State for Trade Robert Troy recently. The Minister of State also visited The Beale Centre at Mountmellick's MDA building.  Read that story below. 

"There is excellent work going on. It's a fantastic project, it fits in with the low carbon targets and it's really welcome," Cllr Bergin said.

Laois Ministerial tour in drive to boost midlands regional growth

Minister visits Portlaoise and Mountmellick on tour

Laois Gardaí warn of traffic disruption during farmers' protest

Laois foodie twins scoop five prizes at Blas na hÉireann awards

Demolition starts to build new €9 million 'state-of-the-art' Portlaoise supermarket

Lights, cameras, action ahead for Laois county council streamed meetings

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media