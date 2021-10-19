Search

19/10/2021

Call to make Laois famine workhouse an IT training hub

Call to make Laois famine workhouse an IT training hub

Donaghmore famine workhouse museum in Laois.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A new purpose has been requested for a former famine workhouse in Laois, to once again support local communities but in a modern way.

Donaghmore Workhouse in south Laois is one of only three still intact in Ireland, now an educational visitor attraction run by a local volunteer group.

However an extra use has been suggested, to compliment new free high speed broadband that has been installed at the workhouse.

Cllr John King wants it to also become a technology training centre, for local small business owners including farmers. 

He tabled a motion at the October meeting of Laois County Council, which for the first time was held at Donaghmore workhouse, in its dining hall restored using Government grants.

“We are all here in Donaghmore today and the best part of €100,000 was invested in it. It’s near the motorway and there are 55 or 60 businesses in the Rathdowney area who have asked me if they can avail of this property.

“I met Dermot Bannon here to showcase it some weeks ago. The fact that we own this place with parking and toilets, I am asking the chief executive to develop this,” he said.

The Cathaoirleach Cllr Conor Bergin seconded the motion.

“On one hand it is a solemn occasion to have our meeting here, remembering the suffering and hardship of people who died here. But this is also a modern facility managed by local people, owned by Laois County Council and offering high speed broadband,” he said.

In response, Laois County Council said that future plans need to be developed to explore increased space in Donaghmore, and that as it is a protected structure, any intervention will require expertise and a source of funding.  

Donaghmore is one of five signal blackspot rural locations in Laois to be made a free high speed broadband hub to support communities under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme. Users can pull up in carparks and log in, with money secured for furniture and IT equipment inside the hubs once Covid-19 restrictions end. The others are Vicarstown, Oisin House in Rossmore, Emo NS and Shanganamore.

The hubs are in place until National Broadband Ireland can fulfill its remit to bring broadband to the door of every single rural premises in Ireland, which it expects to do by 2027. 

Loss of Mountmellick community welfare office 'a disgrace'

The Lost Messiahs banking on big Bank Holiday Stradbally show

'You can get the guards to stop me' Laois councillor demands access to offices

Laois Minister claims 'solution' for leaking, smelly local school

New school ruled out to replace 1980s building

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media