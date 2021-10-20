Search

20/10/2021

'None of her business' councillors clash over Laois housing plans

'None of her business' councillors clash over Laois housing plans

Cllr Aisling Moran and Cllr Paschal McEvoy

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Two councillors locked horns again this week over a plan to build social housing in Stradbally.

Cllr Aisling Moran last month failed to defer a decision to approve the Carraig Glas estate so she could have the plan amended to swap some housing for a park. 

At the October council meeting she claimed that a colleague made promises on who will get homes in the new 26 unit estate.

“I was told by the chair of Court Square residents that they were guaranteed that old people will get the houses. I’d like a letter sent to the chair stating that there will be old people going in.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy from Stradbally said it referred to him.

“It’s none of her business what I say to my constituents in Stradbally. There are seven single bedroom units going into Carrig Glas. I presume they generally go to single people and they are generally not young, they are adults in their 40s an 50s. I didn’t commit to anyone. I’d prefer she’d mind her own business and not go around asking people what I said,” he said.

The Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council said the matter was “heresay”.

“This isn’t the place for ‘he said, she said’,” Cllr Conor Bergin said. 

“Can I publicly say I did not give any commitment,” Cllr McEvoy added.

“I want clarification sent to residents,” insisted Cllr Moran.

Meanwhile Cllr Willie Aird had an objection to her language choice.

“I don’t think we should make reference to people as old people. Age shouldn’t come into it. You can be a very young person getting an apartment because of issues,” he said.

At the September council meeting, Cllr McEvoy had said he would “fight tooth and nail” to prevent a park being added to the Carraig Glas plan, because neighbouring residents were “terrified” of potential anti-social behaviour. Read below.

