Search

20/10/2021

Tidy Towns Gold medal ambition for Ireland's cleanest town of Portlaoise

Tidy Towns Gold medal ambition for Ireland's cleanest town of Portlaoise

An entrance sign to Portlaoise, awarded IBAL's cleanest town in Ireland award this October 2021. Photo: Portlaoise Tidy Towns

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

As the Laois capital town Portlaoise celebrates winning the official title of the cleanest town in Ireland, ambitions are already set on another award, a National Tidy Towns Gold Medal.

This week Portlaoise reached the top of the ladder for cleanliness in the Irish Business Against Litter survey, just over a decade since it was right at the bottom of their grades.

Portlaoise Municipal District councillors all warmly praised the town's Tidy Towns volunteers as well as Laois County Council staff, at their October meeting.

Town Manager Simon Walton said their sights are set now on gold, a medal previously won by Abbeyleix, Stradbally and Castletown in Laois.

"I acknowledge the support of the elected representatives. It's great news for Portlaoise and county Laois in general. It's great to get to number one. It provides encouragement to keep going and improve. We can't realistically expect to be number one every time, but to retain the 'cleaner that European norms' will be the challenge for us.

"When I came here one of the first things that Gerry Browne said to me was they want to achieve gold medal standard in the Tidy Towns awards. I hope that will be the next goal and key achievement for Portlaoise," Mr Walton said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said she was so proud of the town, thanking Portlaoise Tidy Towns chair Gerry Browne and all his volunteers, as well as the council team and the recently established Portlaoise Town Team.

"Their progressive work led to this incredible award. It doesn't come easy, it's a proud day," she said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said it was important to mention that the efforts started with the late Cllr Jerry Lodge and Cllr Kathleen O'Brien.

Cllr Willie Aird, a farmer in Portlaoise, noted the many new biodiversity areas now in the town.

"I can see a lot of kids from schools now looking at the biodiversity. You'd be really proud now to say this is our town, well done to all," he said.

The Municipal District chair is Cllr John Joe Fennelly.

"I'm on the sub committee with the town team and Gerry Browne is second to none. It is great testament to their work to go from the bottom of the ladder to the top rung," he said.

'Magnificent willingness' of Portlaoise Tidy Towns - Laois council chief

'None of her business' councillors clash over Laois housing plans

Hundreds of derelict and vacant Laois houses 'shameful'

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media