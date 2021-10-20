Search

20/10/2021

Cost to charge up electric cars will double warns Laois councillor

Cost to charge up electric cars will double warns Laois councillor

Charging point on Lyster Square in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois councillor has predicted huge hikes in electricity prices that will double the cost of charging electric cars.

Cllr Aisling Moran wants a letter sent to the Green Party Leader Eamonn Ryan to express concern.

Electric Ireland this month announced that it is increasing residential electricity prices by 9.3% and gas prices by 7% with effect from November 1.They say that this price increase is necessary to offset the unprecedented rise in wholesale energy costs this year.

However Fine Gael Cllr Aisling Moran predicts much bigger hikes, speaking at the October meeting of Laois County Council.

"Electricity prices are going up for residents by 27% and for commercial customers by 100%. Gas will go up by 250 and 350%. We need to write to Eamon Ryan and express our concern.

"The cost will double to charge electric cars. We need this addressed as soon as possible," Cllr Moran said.

'None of her business' councillors clash over Laois housing plans

Multiple injuries after motorway crash near Laois

Call to make Laois famine workhouse an IT training hub

Hundreds of derelict and vacant Laois houses 'shameful'

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media