Cost to charge up electric cars will double warns Laois councillor

Charging point on Lyster Square in Portlaoise.
A Laois councillor has predicted huge hikes in electricity prices that will double the cost of charging electric cars.
Cllr Aisling Moran wants a letter sent to the Green Party Leader Eamonn Ryan to express concern.
Electric Ireland this month announced that it is increasing residential electricity prices by 9.3% and gas prices by 7% with effect from November 1.They say that this price increase is necessary to offset the unprecedented rise in wholesale energy costs this year.
However Fine Gael Cllr Aisling Moran predicts much bigger hikes, speaking at the October meeting of Laois County Council.
"Electricity prices are going up for residents by 27% and for commercial customers by 100%. Gas will go up by 250 and 350%. We need to write to Eamon Ryan and express our concern.
"The cost will double to charge electric cars. We need this addressed as soon as possible," Cllr Moran said.
An entrance sign to Portlaoise, awarded IBAL's cleanest town in Ireland award this October 2021. Photo: Portlaoise Tidy Towns
