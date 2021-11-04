Search

04/11/2021

Laois road claimed to be too narrow for ambulances

Ambulance cover is at critical level in some parts of the county

Elderly residents living on road

Reporter:

Pat Somers

Work is needed on a narrow road in south Laois which a local representative believes is too narrow for ambulances.

Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, raised concerns over the L-5613 at Barnsallagh, Knockaroo at a recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Bergin tabled a motion asking Laois County Council Council to undertake safety measures on the road to allow traffic to pass safely.

Cllr Bergin stressed that it was a very narrow road, impassable in some places. There were elderly residents living along it, and he voiced concern at the prospect of an ambulance having to travel up it quickly.

''Even a small solution would go a long way,'' he suggested.

Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, told the meeting that the council would arrange to meet with Cllr Bergin to examine the road layout and the options available to improve safety.

