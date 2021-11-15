Search

15/11/2021

€1.5 million for Slieve Bloom bike trails, ploughing and landscaping for Laois tourism

€1.5 million for Laois bike trails, ploughing and landscaping to attract tourists

The Slieve Bloom Bike Trails are among projects funded by Laois County Council in 2022

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Over €1.5 million will be spent on tourism projects in Laois and cleaning and landscaping the county for visitors in 2022.

The Slieve Bloom Bike Trails, a Coillte project part funded by Laois County Council, will receive another €380,000.

The 100km of mountain bike trails will be "mostly" finished next summer. They are under construction since 2018, with short stretches already opened on both Laois and Offaly sides of the mountains. 

"Construction work is well advanced on the Slieve Bloom Bike Trail, 100km total length and work is well advanced on the Barrow Blueway south of Vicarstown. On completion both will be top class amenities and will attract greater numbers of visitors to our county.

The Slieve Bloom bike trail is being undertaken by Coillte with a view towards having most of the trail available to visitors by the middle of 2022," the Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland said in his budget report.

Offaly County Council and the Government are also funding the trails, which start at Baunreagh near Mountrath in Laois, and Kinnitty in Offaly, to eventually meet across the mountains.

Laois County Council is also spending €20,000 to support the National Ploughing Championship's hoped return to a full event in 2022, due to take place in Ratheniska.

Landscaping Laois, streetcleaning and maintaining parks and open areas has a budget of €798,300 in 2022.

"This is a critically important function particularly as we try to attract more visitors and economic activity to all parts of the county," Mr Mulholland said.

 he said that Portlaoise's award as Ireland's Cleanest Town will underpin a county wide effort to "bring out the best in the hospitality, tourism and heritage sectors".

There will be €238,000 to help develop tourism and improve tourist information facilities and online information.

Three heritage tourism destinations will share €94,000 between them to boost visitor facilities. They are Donaghmore Famine Workhouse, the Fintan Lalor homestead and heritage work on three of Laois' old churches.

Cost of Laois county councillors shoots up to nearly €1 million

Council set to spent €89 million on Laois in 2022 in 'steady as you go' budget

New date confirmed to finish delayed new Portlaoise library

Art and health merge in Laois for the Portlaoise 'Leave a Light On' project

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media