19/11/2021

Speed signs powered by solar panels on the blink near Laois school

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Solar panels are not powering speed signs in Timahoe are not working according to Cllr Paschal McEvoy.

The councillor said the signs on the signs on the Stradbally and Portlaoise roads are not functioning. The Fianna Fáil councillor said one of the signs is located near the village school.

The issue was raised at the Portarligton Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting where the problem was note by Mr. Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer,

He separately reported that old solar powered speed radar sign removed at the Glenside on the R430 Killeshin Road.

