Laois council confirms who should trim trees that block street lamp light

Cutting back trees that are blocking light from street lamps is the responsibility of the owner of the property where they are growing, according to a Laois County Council engineer.
Cllr James Kelly, Independent, sought clarity from Laois County Council officials at a recent meeting.
Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, told Cllr Kelly that ‘in the first instance’ the owner of the property where trees are grown has the maintenance responsibility.
“In the case of a blocked light or flashing sign, the council would approach them to cut back the vegetation,” he said.
The clarification was given at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
