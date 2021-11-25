Search

25 Nov 2021

Laois council confirms who should trim trees that block street lamp light

Street lights

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Cutting back trees that are blocking light from street lamps is the responsibility of the owner of the property where they are growing, according to a Laois County Council engineer.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, sought clarity from Laois County Council officials at a recent meeting.

Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, told Cllr Kelly that ‘in the first instance’ the owner of the property where trees are grown has the maintenance responsibility.

“In the case of a blocked light or flashing sign, the council would approach them to cut back the vegetation,” he said.

The clarification was given at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

Paths 'erupting' in Laois town due to trees

Farmers have ‘serious love for trees’ claims Laois councillor

PROPERTY WATCH: 'Visual masterpiece' once a little Laois cottage

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media