Fond farewells to Portlaoise councillor taking early retirement

A Laois county councillor has formally retired early from her position, after 22 years serving her community.

Mary Sweeney from Ballyroan was a member of Portlaoise Muncipal District and before that Portlaoise Town Council, elected in 1999. She attended their December meeting to say farewell.

"It has been a wonderful opportunity to serve the people of the expanded Portlaoise electoral area. I witnessed firsthand the accelerated growth of the town of Portlaoise and indeed the towns and villages around it, not least my own village in Ballyroan. I am pleased to have been part of a team in this chamber that responded to the needs of the people.

"As councillors, we get great support from the staff in County Hall and I thank them sincerely for their work across each of the areas. There have been significant successes in developing our County town and I would encourage my fellow councillors to continue to focus on the projects that will make a difference and ensure they we leave our mark from our time in public life.

A Portlaoise library employee for many years, Mary Sweeney is looking forward to the new building opening next year.

"I was lucky enough to work there with so many great staff over the years. The new library on Main Street will be a focal point for the cultural, economic and educational development of the people of Portlaoise and indeed our county and it is imperative that we continue to support projects that give character to where we are from.

"I have been very lucky to serve with so many excellent public representatives and officials down through the years. I also want to acknowledge those who have retired or are no longer with us and recognise their legacy.

"I especially want to thank my extended family in Ballyroan for their support and in particular Conor and Aoife. It has been a difficult couple of years for us all but it did allow me the time to make the right decision for us and I look forward to seeing what the future holds," she said.

Portlaoise Town Manager Simon Walton along with the area engineer Wes Wilkinson and all her colleagues wished Ms Sweeney well.

"We respect and hold you in high regard. You are a very conscientious person, it was a pleasure to deal with you. You were always well researched and prepared in your notices of motion, I admired that about you. You are a true lady and I wish you every happiness in your retirement," he said.

Cathaoirleach of Portlaoise MD is Cllr John Joe Fennelly.

"We thank you for your wonderful contribution to public life 22 years in Portlaoise Town Council and in the Municipal District. Your heart and hard work were always close to home and we all know how proud you are of your native Ballyroan. You represented your district in an efficient and dignified manner. You were a great friend to all elected members and will be dearly missed," he said.

Fine Gael Cllr Willie Aird recalled being in the macra hall back in 1977 with Mary when Charlie McDonald was elected as a TD, for whom they had both canvassed. He expressed regret that she would not still be a councillor at the official opening of Portlaoise library next year, praising her for helping it to develop.

"One of the nicest times was when you were elected Cathaoirleach, a huge achievement and you did a great job of it," he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said that Mary Sweeney was "a shining light" that encouraged her as a woman to enter politics.

"I remember Brian telling me "watch Scully, she's sharp as a blade", and he asked me to pass on his best wishes too. You have worked very hard and now it's time to sit back and relax with your family," she said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said while they had had differences, there was "never a cross word" and wished her friend and colleague the best.

Cllr Thomasina Connell said that Mary had been "a shining example of what a public representive should be".

Labour Cllr Noel Tuohy said "I never voted Fine Gael but I always voted Mary. She is a good person, a lady. I hope she gives Labour a bit of support in the next election," he said.

Mary Sweeney will also attend next Monday's full Laois County Council meeting for her official retirement.

A co-opted replacement is yet to be announced by Laois Fine Gael.