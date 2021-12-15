UPDATE: Laois man accused of assault with mallet said he meant to punch man

The Laois man who denies a charge of assaulting a co-worker in Offaly, causing him harm, told Gardaí afterwards that he had meant to punch the other man instead of hitting him with a mallet.

“I hit him with the mallet. It was supposed to be my fist, I didn't realise the mallet was in my hand,” 51-year-old Christopher Doheny said in an interview with gardai after the incident at JKL Street in Edenderry on October 27 last year.

Details of the interview were given by a garda as the trial of Mr Doheny, with an address at Derrin Oliver, Pike of Rushall, Mountrath, continued at Tullamore Circuit Court.

Mr Doheny has pleaded not guilty to assaulting Alan Fisher when both were working for a Mountmellick company, Dunne Brothers, which was contracted by Offaly County Council to repair a footpath on the street in Edenderry.

Mr Doheny also denies producing a brick mallet during a dispute with Mr Fisher.

On the second day of the trial before Judge Francis Comerford, Garda David Doran said that when the accused was interviewed, he said he had “lost it” when his son Christopher Junior was “under attack” by two or three men.

The accused told the gardai that he had seen an argument going on between his son and two foremen, named as Paddy Hughes and Stuart Moffatt, and then when Alan Fisher hit Christopher Junior he went to hit him.

He said he never intended for it to happen, was very sorry it had and was sorry for the man who was hit.

Earlier this morning, Christopher Junior said in evidence that the work on the footpath had started that day without a brief, an induction, a safety talk or a risk assessment.

When himself and his father were told to work alongside two other men, Alan Fisher and his brother Darren, Christopher Junior said that was not going to work because the Fishers were subcontractors so he moved to pave a different section up the street.

Mr Doheny Junior also told of an incident where the rear wheels of a dumper moving a bale of bricks were lifted up and the cobblelock bricks smashed off the ground, and “nearly wiped out” his father.

In relation to the row involving Mr Moffatt, the witness said Alan Fisher came up and punched him twice and within three seconds his father, the accused, hit Alan Fisher on the jaw area with a mallet.

Alan Fisher's brother, who was also working on the cobblelocking, came up and got into a scuffle with the accused.

Mr Doheny Junior said he saw Darren Fisher pick up a bar before leaving it down and picking up a brick which he threw, but did not hit anybody.

In his evidence, Darren Fisher said he saw his brother hitting Christopher Doheny Junior and also saw the accused hitting Alan Fisher.

Darren Fisher also said he got a shovel and remembered saying he would break up Christopher Doheny Senior's car with it but he did not do it, though he admitted running around ranting and raving.

When the trial opened on Tuesday, Alan Fisher said he was working in Edenderry with his brother Darren and the accused, Christopher Doheny, was working in a separate area with his son Christopher Junior.

Alan Fisher said he had heard that “young Chris” was insulting the work carried out by himself and his son and because he took offence he confronted him.

When a scuffle broke out he punched Christopher Doheny Junior twice and then he remembered feeling a severe impact on the right side of his head which stunned him.

Mr Fisher said he had never been hit like that before and he had experience of martial arts.

“I was just in a daze for a good hour or two after that,” Mr Fisher said.

He was hospitalised and his cheek bone had to be reconstructed with steel plates and he still suffered from the injury.

When CCTV footage was played in court, Mr Fisher said he could see himself being hit by Christopher Doheny Senior with a hammer.

Cross-examined by Damien Colgan, SC, defending (instructed by Josephine Fitzpatrick, solicitor), Mr Fisher accepted that there had been “some argument” with the Dohenys six or seven weeks earlier and he had heard it was said that one of the Fishers was off his head on drugs.

He said his brother wasn't taking drugs at the time and while he had been a heroin addict previously, at the time of the offence he was trying to come off it.

Mr Fisher also said what happened six or seven weeks earlier was not the reason he had confronted Christopher Doheny Junior.