Disqualified driver arrested by Laois Gardaí

Laois Gardaí have arrested a driver of a car that was found to be disqualified from driving.
Laois Roads Policing Unit was on a patrol of the N80 road between Laois and Carlow on Thursday morning January 6.
They reported stopped the vehicle photographed below near Simmons Mill Cross.
The driver was discovered to be disqualified from driving. They were arrested and have been charged to appear before Athy District Court. The vehicle was also seized.
