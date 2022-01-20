Search

20 Jan 2022

Timeline given for Portlaoise housing estate to be taken on by Laois council

Timeline given for Portlaoise housing estate to be taken on by council

The Garden Village estate in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

20 Jan 2022

A Laois housing estate begun before 2000 is finally near to being taken on by Laois County Council, after long delays caused by the liquidation of a company.

The architecturally designed Garden Village on the N80 Mountmellick road in Portlaoise, has finally been given a timeline by Laois County Council for when it will take it in charge.

It is expected to advertise the start of the process at some time between April and June, and should come up for approval by councillors by July.

The council has already been voluntarily paying to maintain the sewage pump station and streetlights for the large estate. Once taken in charge, it will also take responsibility for footpaths, roads and drainage.

Rural Laois bridge near Heywood Gardens 'appears unsafe'

Director of Services Simon Walton outlined what the delays were, at the January 2022 meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

"There were issues with the development company in liquidation, and outstanding financial issues," he said.

Cllr Willie Aird had requested an update in a motion to the meeting.

"I'm very happy to hear that. People are anxious on how we can move it forward. We've had huge success with a lot of estates taken in charge but this isn't," he said.

Cllr Aird said that a "separate problem" involving a contested right of way is being looked at by Irish Water.

30,000 trucks a year choke Laois towns to dodge motorway toll

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley supported his motion, adding that she had two similar motions in the past year.

"I want to acknowledge that the late Cllr Jerry Lodge tried for years to get this problem resolved. There has been a difficulty with liquidation, we need it taken in charge. It is dragging on for a long time. I only hope this solution is going to address those left badly out of pocket. A contractor was let down badly and disadvantaged," she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media