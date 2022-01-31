Laois councillors heading to New York for St Patrick's Day parade

Laois councillors are planning to make up for the past two years of missing out on a visit to New York for St Patrick's Day.

The Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council should be accompanied by the past two years' chairs, who couldn't go because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council has received their annual invitation to take part in the huge parade, by the Laois Association in New York. The usual visit is over several days and involves walking in the parade, as well as attending meetings to promote Laois for business and tourism.

"I do feel that for the past two years that the Chairs couldn't go, they wanted the opportunity to go. They should be afforded that opportunity," Cllr Willie Aird said.

"It's a very good idea, they might never get the chance to get that honour," agreed Cllr Paschal McEvoy.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Conor Bergin gave a speech announcing his honour at the opportunity.

"The last representative to attend was Cllr John King. I will be honoured to represent the people of Laois abroad. It is my intention to leave my calling card for Laois. I'll be meeting the IDA, Enterprise Ireland and Tourism Ireland to promote business, remote working in Laois, and tourism.

"This is a significant opportunity to renew old ties, and reach out to the diaspora. It is impportant that we reengage face to face meetings. Other counties will also send representatives.

"I vote that myself, the Chief Executive and area representatives go and report back," he said.

Cllr John King proposed accepting the invitation, with Cllr John Joe Fennelly seconding.

"It's a great honour for the Laois people who left our shores, they are so proud, you see the tears and the joy.

"This is not a luxury trip. You'd want to be fit before you go," he added.

"It's one hour and 56 minutes of walking from the start to the finish," added Cllr Paschal McEvoy.

Only members of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael get to go on the paid trip. As majority voters they always vote for their own parties to be chairs of the three Municipal Districts and the Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council.

Labour Cllr Noel Touhy is one of six other Laois councillors who are also Independents or members of Sinn Féin and so won't be heading to the States.

"I've a hat, let's draw straws," he quipped.