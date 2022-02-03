Search

05 Feb 2022

Homes with disabled access given to over 100 Laois council tenants

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

03 Feb 2022 10:53 PM

Laois County Council has announced a big increase in the number and percentage of its social homes awarded to people with a disability over the past year.

Some 104 accessible houses are newly rented out to council tenants. That represents 37% of all the homes filled by new tenants during 2021.

In 2020, 78 such homes were allocated which was 15% of all the homes that year.

Back in 2019, 33 homes with disabled access were allocated to tenants, or 24% of all homes that year.

It still has 250 people with disabilities waiting on its housing list.

The council gave out keys to 280 social homes in 2021, including homes owned by Approved Housing Bodies.

In all there are currently 1,730 names on Laois County Council's list qualifying and waiting for social housing. This includes 925 who are being supported with rent payments in private rental accommodation through the HAP scheme, leaving 805 needing a home. 

Local News

