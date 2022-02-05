Laois town to rejoin national Tidy Towns competition

Mountmellick is to rejoin the national Tidy Towns competition in 2022 after taking a break last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Mountmellick Tidy Towns committee led by Maura Reddin plan new measures this year including working with Mountmellick Community School on their memorial garden. A community garden at Derrycloney will receive more works.

They had been regular yearly entrants in the competition up to 2019, when they upped their score by four to 294.

The group is also involved in advising on an upgrade of O'Connell Square by Laois County Council.

“We'd like to thank you all for your support/help in the past & we look forward to working with you all this year. We've had a few meetings behind the scenes making plans and we will be entering the Tidytowns Competition this year,” committee member Barbara Lalor said.

The group regularly go out on litter picks and flower planting around the town, when weather permits.

Volunteers are welcome to contact the committee to do clean-ups in their own areas. Bags, litter pickers and gloves will be provided.

Call Maura on 087 9717192 or Barbara on 086 6629446.